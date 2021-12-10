How Would You Like To Rent Your Own Michigan Island? (PICS)

Michigan is such a beautiful state, and there are so many great places you can enjoy on a staycation. If you like cabins and fishing, along with peace and quiet, this Michigan island might be just what you're looking for.

The best part is that you can rent this place most nights for less than $300

Get our free mobile app

FACTS ABOUT REPUBLIC ISLAND

Republic Island / vrbo.com

How Many People Does It Sleep?

It has one small room and two tiny rooms that fit a full-sized bed comfortably.

According to the listing, it sleeps 4 people comfortably.

How Many Bathrooms?

It has one shower, no tub, and includes heated floors.

Where is it located?

Republic Island is located on the Michigamme River and is only accessible via water.

Activities You Can Enjoy

The listing boasts about great fishing. A Jon-boat, a pontoon with a small electric motor, and a canoe are included in the rental.

Pet Policy

Pet are welcomed.

Nearby Attractions

* Pictured Rocks: 1 hour and 45-minutes

* Marquette: 45 minutes

* Ishpeming: 20 minutes

* Iron Mountain: 45 minutes

*Tahquamenon Falls State Park: 3 hours