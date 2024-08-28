Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know” Was Penned by a Kalamazoo Man

Did you know about this prolific songwriter and producer from Kalamazoo?

Narada Michael Walden has worked with the biggest artists on the planet. Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder, Sting, and Aretha Franklin just to name a few. Walden's Southwest Michigan connection started in 1952 when he was born in Plainwell, Michigan. Michael graduated from Plainwell High School. He then attended Western Michigan University from 1970-72 according to his biography at MusicGuide.com.

Walden started his musical career in the 70s as a drummer. He was building an impressive resume in percussion playing with Carlos Santana, Chick Corea, and many more. He transitioned into an incredible songwriter and producer in the 80s and 90s. Walden is responsible for writing and producing Aretha Franklin's mid-80s comeback with hits like "Freeway of Love" and "Who's Zoomin' Who." From R&B hits like "Baby Come To Me" by Regina Belle and the queen Patti LaBelle's "Still in Love" to pop hits like "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" by Starship, not to mention jazz hits from George Benson like "Kisses in the Moonlight," Walden was killin' the music game.

Narada Michael Walden has not only touched hundreds of songs we've enjoyed for the last 40 years, he's also won 1 Emmy and 3 Grammys. Here are a handful of the biggest hits that Walden either wrote or produced:

Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman"

Mariah Carey's "Vision of Love"

Starship's "Nothings Gonna Stop Us Now"

If you want to learn more about this amazingly creative and prolific artist who hails from Southwest Michigan, click here.

