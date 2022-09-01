Major Michigan Work Zones Remaining Active Over Labor Day Weekend

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is pausing its work and relaxing travel restrictions on more than half of its projects statewide over this long Labor Day Weekend in an effort to boost safety and lessen congestion, but most of the state's major construction zones will remain in place.

From mid-afternoon on Friday, September 2, until the morning of Tuesday, September 6, MDOT plans to suspend the majority of its work on Michigan's I, M and US routes. However, you're still likely to see plenty of orange barrels.

Here are some of the major work zones in Michigan that will either remain active or feature continued lane restrictions this holiday weekend.

Lansing Area Work Zones, and others in Southern Michigan

The ramp from I-69 westbound to I-96 westbound will remain closed, as will the westbound I-69 ramp to Francis Road and the Airport Road ramp on westbound I-69.

The M-50 and M-78 ramps onto northbound I-69 will remain closed.

In Jackson, the ramps from Elm Street onto I-94 either direction remain closed, as will the eastbound I-94 ramp onto Elm.

The I-496 closures near downtown Lansing will remain in place.

US-127 will remain one lane either direction between M-36 and the Jackson County Line.

Grand Rapids Area Work Zones, and others in West Michigan

The ramp from eastbound I-96 to southbound US-131 will remain closed.

The ramp from M-37 to southbound US-131 will remain closed.

The ramp from eastbound I-196 to Chicago Drive is closed, as is the ramp from Chicago Drive to westbound I-196.

Southbound M-37 is closed and detouring between 15 Mile and 13 Mile Roads.

Northbound US-31 is closed at I-196 with detours remaining in place.

In Muskegon County, the ramp from eastbound I-96 to Hile Road will remain closed.

Kalamazoo Area Work Zones, and others in Southwest Michigan

I-94 ramp closures remain in place at Portage Road and Sprinkle Road.

The ramp from eastbound I-94 onto southbound I-69 will remain closed, as will the ramp from southbound I-69 onto westbound I-94.

In Berrien County, the ramp from southbound I-196 to eastbound I-94 will remain closed.

Flint Area Work Zones, and others in the Saginaw Bay Region

Detours and closures associated with the I-69 project throughout downtown Flint will remain in place, including the I-69 interchange with I-475.

In Shiawassee County, M-21 will remain closed at Durand Road with detours in place.

In Sanilac County, M-90 will remain closed over the Black River.

Detroit Area Work Zones

In Macomb County, the ramp from eastbound I-94 to M-3 will remain closed.

The ramps from eastbound I-94 to M-59 either direction will remain closed.

The ramp from westbound M-59 onto westbound I-94 will remain closed.

In Oakland County, the ramps from I-696 either direction onto northbound I-75 will remain closed.

The ramps from northbound I-75 onto 11 Mile and 12 Mile Roads will remain closed, as will the ramp from southbound I-75 onto 12 Mile Road.

The ramps from eastbound I-96 to Milford and Wixom Roads will remain closed.

In Wayne County, the ramps from I-75 either direction onto eastbound M-8 will remain closed.

The ramp from northbound M-10 onto westbound I-94 will remain closed.

The ramps from westbound I-94 onto M-10 either direction will remain closed.

The ramps from I-96 either direction onto eastbound I-94 will remain closed.

The ramp from westbound M-14 onto southbound I-275 will remain closed, as will the ramps from eastbound M-14 onto I-275 either direction.

Northern Michigan Work Zones

In Mackinaw City, the ramp from southbound I-75 onto US-23 will remain closed.

In Manistee County, M-22 will remain closed between US-31 and Schoedel Road.

Keep in mind that the Mackinac Bridge connecting the state's Lower and Upper Peninsulas via I-75 will be closed between 6:30am and noon on Monday for the annual Bridge Walk.

