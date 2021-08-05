I'm pretty sure this home is taking the term House Boat to a whole new and interesting level.

I mean really, we have seen homes for sale that come with a boat, homes for sale that are boats on the water, but a home that is actually a boat on the land....well that's a new one for me.

Described a a "Land Yacht", this home in Au Gres, Michigan is one for the books. The 74' Land Yacht, S.S. Huronia, isn't in the water, but sits on 161' of waterfront overlooking Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay. The home is literally a boat etched into the land on Pointe Lookout and was built in 1936.

The home, or yacht, or whatever category you choose, is 2633 square feet and has 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The home even has a woodturning fireplace to enjoy during those colder months.

Now I love boats just as much as at the next person, so I found it kind of cool that the Zillow description listed everything as if they were describing a real boat.

"The Captain's Quarters (Master Suite) is up with it's own 3 pc. Head", and "2 more sleeping quarters...The ones on the main floor have their own Jack & Jill 3 pc. Head."

Sold yet on this "best of both worlds for boat lovers" home? Well, the home was recently on the market for $750,000, but it looks like the owners just can't part with their unique Michigan Land Yacht just yet. It is still definitely worth taking a look!

Check out the S.S. Huronia Land Yacht below.

