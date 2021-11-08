Calling all pilots! If you happen to buy this home you'll land your own runway right to your door.

Located in Zeeland, Michigan, this home, along with its neighbors, has a unique feature that aviation enthusiasts are going to love. Located on Ottawa Executive Estates Air Park, you can literally taxi right up to your door.

The home, currently on the market for $450,000, is 2000 sq. ft. and comes with 3 bedrooms, along with 2 full and 2 half baths. According to the listing, there are cathedral ceilings, 82'' custom doors, travertine tile floors, chef style kitchen, granite countertops, Restoration Hardware lighting. Still, the best part, aside from the private runway, is the crafted metal stairway to your own office/observation ''control tower''.

The stunning classic cedar shake siding hoe comes with a covered porch, and also has 3 decks for viewing planes taking off and landing. The lower level is all about the plane allowing you access and work on your plane at any time in the attached heated 33 x 40 hangar. When your ready, just taxi out of your own back drive to the Z98 runway, and head into the wild blue yonder. Cool right?

If flying isn't your thing, you can always change the heated hanger area into anything you want. The current owners are using part of it for a home gym currently according to the listers bio.

If you are ready to soar to new heights with this super unique home, you can get more information with the listing agent at Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt.

Take a look at this amazing home below.