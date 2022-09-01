Island Living in Battle Creek? For $1.8M This Island Home Can Be Yours

Island living in Battle Creek? On gorgeous Lake Goguac, that lifestyle can be yours for $1.8 million, and you won't need to head to the tropics. On the market now is the perfect private oasis currently for sale including not one, but two homes for the asking price.

Access to the 2.5-acre private island starts on the mainland with a 1000-square-foot ranch. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. You'll find more space with the 6-car garage which is perfect for storage. The home has a pretty sweet view, but the view is of the real prize of the package...the island home.

Once you board a boat from one of the 2 aluminum boat docks landside, you'll travel to your own private island not far offshore. There you'll find a stunning 5000-square-foot home waiting to enjoy.

Inside awaits 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, and plenty of space to entertain with gorgeous panoramic views from every room according to the listing. Amenities and extras galore make island living easy in this home. Inside you will find a spacious kitchen-new appliance. Formal dining room & breakfast nook. Private guest ensuites. There are also plenty of balconies to take in the lake view and a private 3rd-floor master suite for extra privacy.

Now for the extras! You can't have a cool island house without having cool toys, right? You and your guests will enjoy a game room, jacuzzi room & entertainers walk-out basement with a cool full bar. Outside has Bose speakers, meticulously maintained landscaping w/2,000 flowering plants & LED lights.

Throughout the property, there are waterfalls, gas lantern lights, and 14 sitting areas along with an entertaining/game area with marble seating. When you're ready to explore the island, hop on the golf cart, that's included and take a ride.

Speaking of rides, the current owners are offering a chance to include a few rides in the deal as well. According to the listing, the owner is offering turn-key the following; 27' Bennington 300HP Yamaha & 23' Harris 90HP Yamaha pontoon boats. 16' Lund 15HP Mercury & (2) 14' dinghies 5 HP Mercury. 26' Barge. 2 Jet Skis. Paddle boat. Paddle boards, skis & water toys. Hovercraft. 6-wheel Argo (land/water). and a 4-wheeler.

Talk about a "has it all" type of deal! Ready to check it out? Take a look below.