The Star of This $210k Grand Rapids Home is the Pop Comic Basement

If you're selling your home in the current housing market, you need to make sure it stands out. You need to make sure it catches the attention of potential buyers. And what a better way than with a really distinct, fully finished basement.

Currently listed on Zillow, this Grand Rapids home is selling for $210,000. The home was built in 1953 and offers:

3 Bedrooms

2 Full Bathrooms

Central A/C

A very unique furnished basement

Seriously. The basement is absolutely the star of this listing. You'll see pictures below. Speaking of, the home, at 1338 Herrick Ave NE, is listed by Michael Smallegan at Keller Williams GR East. Michael can be reached at 616-575-1800.

Now, let's take a peek inside this quaint little home. If you love the pop comic style of decoration, you're going to love this:

That pop comic theme is pretty fantastic. There's no doubt this home will sell quickly, especially at such a low price (relatively speaking). Again, you can see the full listing here.

