Grand Haven’s Extreme Milkshake Bar “Bad Habit” Truly Lives Up to Its Name!

This may be one of Grand Haven's best kept secrets. I wish I had known sooner that there's an indulgent gourmet milkshake parlor who describes their treats as, "a culinary experience so decadent, it might be a crime."

Conveniently located near a dispensary, fitness centers, and an urgent care-- "Bad Habit" certainly lives up to its name as it serves up some of the most delectable and decadent treats in west Michigan!

Billing itself as an "extreme milkshake bar", Bad Habit first opened its doors in March of 2022. Co-owner Bonnie Brown told GR BucketList that as a foodie herself, she found the dessert menus at local establishments around the Grand Haven area always left her wanting more.

Bonnie, along with fellow co-owner John Zervas, saw how much success similar establishments had in places like Las Vegas and all across the United States and decided it was time west Michigan saw something similar and brought their "freak shakes" to Grand Haven.

In addition to the outrageous toppings like cotton candy, Twinkies, and entire slices of cake you'll also find treats like cookies and peanut butter cups blended into your shake for an even hardier (and sweeter) base to your shake.

For example, the Bad Habit website says the Shake of the Month for June is the "Insomniac": vanilla ice cream blended with mocha iced coffee, a slice of tiramisu, two hazlenut Piruoline wafer cookies, topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and crushed chocolate-covered espresso beans, with a vanilla frosting and chocolate espresso bean rim."

In addition to these monster milkshakes you'll find specialty floats made with Michigan's favorite pop, Faygo, and there are decadent Dutch pancakes on the menu too.

So much sweetness, I don't know where to start! It reminds me of Cherri's Chocol'art in Kalamazoo. I'll have to remember this place next time I'm visiting Grand Haven. Which items on Bad Habit's menu catch your eye?