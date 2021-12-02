An event that's sure to have Golden Girls fans across the country jumping with joy has been announced, as reported by mentalfloss.com. It's the first-ever Golden Girls fan convention!

Slated for April of 2022, the Golden-Con, as it's being called, will be held at the Center on Halsted, an LGBTQ+ community facility in Chicago. The choice of location should not be surprising for any true fan of the show. For a sitcom that was filmed in the '80s, Golden Girls was surprisingly progressive with episodes tackling the AIDS crisis, gay rights, racism and so much more.

As far as the event goes, the con will be held over two days and will include things like:

Live parody shows

Trivia

Costume parade

Vendor's market

And more (like plenty of cheesecake, I would assume.)

Apparently, those organizing the event are also promising "guest appearances" from people connected to the show. As glorious as it would be to meet her in person, I wouldn't count on Betty White being in attendance considering she'll be celebrating her 100th birthday in January of 2022. But, then again, it IS Betty White and she's often full of surprises. So, fingers crossed...?

Ticket information (like where to buy them and the cost) has not been posted as of today (12/2/21) but if you'd like to attend I would keep a sharp lookout for that announcement. I have a feeling these tickets will go fast.

Even with the show ending in the early '90s, the four sassy ladies have proven to be a favorite among people of all ages. I mean, how could you NOT fall in love with Rose's ridiculous stories, Blanche's over-the-top romantic escapades, Sophia's sharp wit, or Dorothy's snappy comebacks. Speaking of...

A literal icon.

You can find more information about the Golden-Con here.