Girls in Aviation Day to Be Hosted in Battle Creek on October 8th

If your middle school or high school-aged daughter is showing an interest in the field of aviation, an upcoming event could be perfect for her.

The 2022 Girls in Aviation Day is coming up in October. Hosted by WMU's Chapter of Women in Aviation, this will be an opportunity to talk with those currently in the industry and get some hands-on experience.

On October 8th, from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm, middle school or high school-aged girls can experience:

lessons on safety wiring

flying a plan simulator

building model aircraft

And more.

While the event isn't free, it's only $5. Admission price includes a t-shirt, lunch, activity materials, and a GIAD merch bag. Tickets can be purchased here.

The event will take place at the Aviation Education Center of Western Michigan University's College of Aviation in Battle Creek with check-in starting at 10 am.

In 2021, there were a reported 104,610 commercial pilots with women making up a mere 8%. However, over the past five years, the number of women pilots has been trending upwards. That's according to pilotinstitute.com. In August of this year, two women made history by becoming the first mother/daughter duo to pilot a commercial airline:

Still, at only 8%, there's plenty of room for more women pilots in every part of the aviation industry. Hopefully, this event could help light the spark your daughter/niece needs to pursue their piloting career.

If you have any concerns or questions about the Girls in Aviation Day event, you can contact WMU's Women in Aviation Chapter at waiwmu@gmail.com.

Women have been proving that they're incredible for a long time. For example:

