If you've ever wondered about what's involved with joining the Girl Scouts or what it is they do, here's the perfect opportunity to find out.

On their Facebook page, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan announced that they'll be hosting ice cream socials at several different locations in order to give people a better understanding of how The Girl Scouts work.

The event is free to attend and open to all girls and their families regardless of whether or not they're involved with the Girl Scouts. You can expect ice cream (obviously), activity stations, and shopping.

Where/When is the Event?

In Kalamazoo, the event will take place this Saturday, 8/28, at 601 W Maple Street from 10am - 2pm. Again, all are welcome to attend. Other locations include:

Lansing

Jackson

Ann Arbor

Saginaw

Addresses for all other locations can be found here.

What are the Covid-19 Policies?

The first question I saw asked under the Facebook post promoting the ice cream social was, "Is this an outdoor event?" I'm assuming that question was asked for either weather related concerns or concerns related to the pandemic.

While I can't predict the weather, I can tell you that Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan do have an updated mask policy. As of this moment their policy reads,

Effective Monday, August 9, 2021, masks are required while indoors at any GSHOM property, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not required when outdoors and social distancing.

If you plan on attending please keep that in mind.

I was never a part of the Girl Scouts or any organization that promoted confidence and leadership in women. Looking back, I wish I had. So, if you've been considering enrolling your child in the Girl Scouts and want to find out more you can either visit their website or, as stated above, enjoy a free ice cream social and get to know your local chapter in person.

