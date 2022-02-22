On the side of the road in Gladwin, MI sits something that may be hard to believe. It's a GIANT, working weather vane.

Via/ Facebook - Abandoned, Old, and Interesting Places in Michigan Via/ Facebook - Abandoned, Old, and Interesting Places in Michigan loading...

Truly, I thought that this was something that was photoshopped and fully believed that someone was trying to play a prank on me. Just look at it! But, sure enough, while you can't see this on Google's Street View (they haven't been through the area since 2018), you can clearly see it on the satellite view:

Get our free mobile app

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

A series of interesting photos from the Gladwin area were recently posted in the Facebook group Abandoned, Old, and Interesting Places in Michigan by Tim C. The photos, including the giant weather vane, show a number of tractors placed in interesting positions:

Check Out This 'Tractor Art' & GIANT Weather Vane Found in Gladwin Someone in Gladwin, MI, has gotten very creative with their side-of-the-road tractor display

Comments pointed to the intersection of Eagleson and Bard for the weather vane. But, the tractors can be seen on Google Street View down Eagleson Road. Reading further, comments included:

Watched all this being done over the years. The owner is a really nice guy, ya'll check this out pretty interesting what he's done!! - Vance S.

Right down the road from my dad! Guys got more money and time than most! Creative for sure! - Joy P.

The weather vane does work too!!! It turns in the direction of the wind. - Ken P.

If that last comment is accurate, it makes the construction of the giant weather vane even MORE impressive.

If you find yourself in Gladwin, MI, make sure to keep an eye out for, not just the tractors, but the huge weather vane in the middle of a field. I'm sure it would be hard to miss.

Speaking of eye-catching things spotted from Michigan roads, have you seen all of these sculptures throughout the state?

Weird Sculptures Spotted From Michigan Roads