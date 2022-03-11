There's no better combination than beer and brats! That's exactly what comes to mind when I hear the words "German-style biergarten." Just in time to welcome warmer weather in West Michigan, Steinspark Biergarten is eyeing a May 2022 grand opening.

Steinspark Biergarten and food court calls themselves, "The First Authentic German-Style Beer Garden in Southwest Michigan" and will be located at 2603 E. Milham Avenue in Portage, between the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek Regional Airport and the Air Zoo.

What I love most about this concept is, similar to the biergartens in Germany, Steinspark will feature an all-outdoor space. This is basically one huge backyard where friends can gather, eat, drink, and be merry! Set beneath the shade of the surrounding trees, Steinspark will host an array of food trucks on-site in addition to their own German-style food court.

There will be a beer-bar with plenty of seating and community tables-- a signature feature of German beer halls for a true biergarten experience. Steinspark is meant to be a very casual and communal setting, meaning you can stay and enjoy a couple beers with friends or make new ones at the community table! You can also order from the food trucks and consume your food on-site or take it to-go.

Similar to the seasonal drive-ins in our area, Steinspark plans to only serve lunch and dinner during the warmer months of the year which is typically May through October. The new business plans to host live music events and will provide foosball, cornhole, and fire pits for your entertainment! Their goal is to make this a true gathering space.

Viewing Steinspark's preliminary menu, it seems the venue plans to offer a variety of beverages: everything from German pilsners and lagers to a variety of Bell's beers, non-alcoholic beers, mixed cocktails, and even coffee and espresso drinks. Plan to feast on brats, burgers, and schnitzel while you're there too!

I can't really think of any similar-style venue like this in the Kalamazoo-area so I'm truly excited to check out this new spot come this springtime. Do you plan on bringing the fam to this new biergarten?

