Michigan Has a New Divorce Themed Chicken Restaurant

If you think the name of the restaurant is funny, wait until you see the clever menu items.

On May 3rd, 2022 a new restaurant celebrated its grand opening on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. Yes, it's a chicken restaurant. No, it's not another Chick-fil-A. This is a divorced-themed restaurant called "Ex-Wife's Famous Chicken." Here's a quick peek at their menu:

Ex-Wife's Famous Chicken Sandwiches

Basic Chick

Hot Chick

Wild Chick

Boujee Chick

Mellow Chick

You can also enjoy cleverly named items like the Cold Hearted Slaw and Mackin' Cheese. Side note: Ex-Wife's Famous Chicken is on TikTok. Here's a video of what looks like a well-attended grand opening.

So far the cheeky chicken restaurant has 4 out of 5 stars with 16 reviews on Yelp. Here are a couple of the best and worst reviews.

Madison of Dearborn Heights says she's been there twice and loved it both times in her 5-star yelp review,

Their miso honey butter chicken tenders are the best. They even have a chicken sandwich with the miso honey butter tenders on it. I recommend this place to all my friends. The employees are all super polite and make sure you are happy with your food. If your thinking about trying this out, do it!!!

Don from Plymouth had this to say in his 5-star yelp review a couple of weeks ago,

Just tried this place today after seeing them on TikTok. Looks like they do a good combination of take-out and sit-down. We were there for a late Sunday lunch. Definitely a good chicken place.

Sam of Phoenix, Arizona thought the chicken lacked flavor and was also disappointed in the restaurant's limited vegan options in her 1-star yelp review,

Nothing to write home about. I got the 2pc tender combo. Lemon and pink peppercorn chicken tenders. I honestly think they had to be plain because there was not a lick of seasoning on them.No lemon or pink peppercorn taste either. They tasted like regular chicken tenders. Very tender but no flavor.

Terri from Inkster also felt the food lacked flavor in her 2-star yelp review,

Food was very bland...no flavor. Pink lemonade was bland too. The place was bright and clean but the cashier was dry.

Have you eaten at Ex-Wife's yet? If so, let us know in the comments what you thought of the food and service. Whether you love it or hate it, you have to give them credit for a clever theme.

