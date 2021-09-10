Free STEM Event for Girls Happening This Weekend in Kalamazoo
A free STEM event for girls is happening this weekend in Kalamazoo.
As a woman in her 30's I love seeing the growing interest from young girls in subjects that, historically, have been related to very male dominated fields. With that in mind, I wanted to make sure everyone is aware of an upcoming event focusing on STEM for girls.
Earlier this week, the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan shared a Facebook post inviting girls of all ages and their families to their free STEM event.
Event Details
The event is happening tomorrow, September 11th, from 10am - 2pm. Different demonstrations and interactive displays will be set up so all aspects of STEM can be explored and further understood. It's also a great opportunity for those considering enrolling their daughter in Girl Scouts to see what they're all about, according to their Facebook post.
Please note, you do not have to be a part of the Girl Scouts to attend this event.
If you're in Kalamazoo the event will take place at the Regional Program and Training Center at 601 W Maple St.
However, this event is happening at multiple Regional Centers including Lansing, Jackson, Ann Arbor and Saginaw. Find those addresses here.
STEM Programs in Kalamazoo
Aside from a free event, if your daughter has an interest in STEM and you want to help grow that interest well into the future there are several resources in Kalamazoo.
- This list from Niche.com highlights local high schools in the Kalamazoo area that have highly rated STEM programs.
- The Air Zoo has a yearly engineering challenge for girls aged 9-12. Find more information here.
- The Kalamazoo Area Math and Science Center works with students and teachers to promote STEM education in Kalamazoo. Read more here.
- Sisters in Science at Kalamazoo College share their knowledge by visiting local elementary schools to provide hands on lessons. That, of course, has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
Speaking of women doing amazing things...did you catch this WMU grad doing an epic stunt in Detroit? Look at these pictures...