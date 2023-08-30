Did you know that people from Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Muskegon have flown to space multiple times?

There are nearly 20 total NASA astronauts that were born and/or raised here in the great state of Michigan. Let's focus on the 14 Michiganders that actually went to space.

Fourteen Michigan Natives Have Spent Time in Space

Speaking of space, the must-see photos below of the International Space Center are breathtaking.