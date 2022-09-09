Baseball Hall of Famer Ty Cobb played with the Detroit Tigers from 1905-1926.

In 1909 he won the Triple Crown, the A.L. MVP in 1911, and was a 12x batting champion. Cobb averaged .366 and had 4,191 hits over his 24-season career.

With those stats, Baseball collectors would love to get their hands on a Ty Cobb T206.

Credit: Ebay Credit: Ebay loading...

Forget An Autographed Baseball You Can Now Own Ty Cobb's Dentures

Who wants to buy a Ty Cobb Baseball card when you can bid on this one-of-one collector's item, Ty Cobb's used dentures.

Credit: SCP Auctions Credit: SCP Auctions loading...

The Ty Cobb Used Dentures Listing On SPC Auction Says:

Here is one of the most unique pieces of sports memorabilia you will find in the hobby: The Georgia Peach's personally used dentures. The upper and lower dentures come with Cobb's original plaster denture holder and brass opening device. Originally sourced from the collection of Cobb's biographer Al Stump, our consignor acquired them in the famous Barry Halper sale back in 1999 and has owned them ever since. At one point, Cobb's famous jaws were loaned to the Baseball Hall of Fame where they were displayed in the museum in Cooperstown, NY. This incredible, one-of-a-kind artifact has been preserved in immaculate condition since Cobb's death in 1961.

These dentures have been featured on The History Channel's 'Lost and Found', ESPN's 'Most Valuable Whatever', as well as featured in USA Today, Associated Press, and many other major media outlets. Includes loan documentation from the Baseball Hall of Fame and other provenance documents.

At the time of this article being published, there have been 11 bids with the top bid currently being $14,272.

You can check out the dentures and place a big by clicking here