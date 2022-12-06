Unfortunately, Flu season is here.

While procrastinating on getting the Flu shot is understandable in the sense that we're all dealing with busy lives (school, kids, work, and so on), it's something you don't want to put off until it's too late.

Symptoms of the Flu

Thankfully, I have personally never gotten the Flu. But, that doesn't mean I never will. In fact, between 2010 and 2020, an estimated 21,000,000 contracted the Flu according to the CDC.

If, like me, you've never gotten the Flu, here are a few symptoms to look out for:

Fever (although, not everyone who gets the Flu has a fever)

Cough

Runny nose or congestion

Sore throat

And more. You can see a complete list of potential symptoms here.

Where to find a Flu Shot

To avoid getting the Flu, you can take a few different steps. Most of these should be obvious given the Covid-19 pandemic but, just in case a reminder is needed, the CDC recommends avoiding people who are sick, washing your hands often, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Of course, their number one recommendation is getting your annual Flu vaccine.

Here are a few different places where you can find a Flu vaccine this year in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. Please note: most of these should be free with insurance. However, if you're looking for the exact cost or cost without insurance, you should contact these places directly before visiting.

1. Meijer

If your local Meijer has a pharmacy, you'll most likely be able to find a Flu shot, too. Please note, if you don't already have a profile set up with Meijer they will ask you to create one when scheduling an appointment. Find all appointment information and locations here.

2. Bronson

Bronson Health has a few different Flu clinic locations in SW Michigan. There's one in Battle Creek, Portage, Mattawan, and South Haven. You can schedule an appointment at your preferred location here.

Bronson's website does list their out-of-pocket costs saying,

For the 2022-23 flu season, the out-of-pocket cost for a standard injectable flu vaccine is $25 and the high-dose flu vaccine recommended for seniors is $68 at the above Bronson locations. Often, these costs are covered by insurance plans, as well as Medicare and Medicaid. Please check with your insurance provider to find out if the cost of your vaccine is covered.

3. You PCP or Any Local Pharmacy

If you have a primary care provider, they should be able to provide the Flu vaccine at your next appointment.

Additionally, you can find the Flu vaccine at your local pharmacy. That includes locally-owned as well as national brands. CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid all have locations throughout Battle Creek and Kalamazoo. Their websites are below:

4. Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Health Departments

If you are unable to find a Flu vaccine at any of the above-listed places, contacting your local health department should help point you in the right direction.

Kalamazoo County - 269-373-5203 or find their website here.

Calhoun County - 269-969-6370 or find their website here.

Additionally, if you're looking for locations for Flu shots outside of the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas, you can find a clinic closest to you at vaccines.gov.

Here's hoping that you find yourself free from the Flu (or any other sickness) this season.

