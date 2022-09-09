Lately, there's been a push in the Kalamazoo area and beyond to normalize and accommodate traveling by bicycle. And I am here for it.

I honestly can't remember the last time I rode a bicycle but I love the idea of creating space for bicycles on the streets and within our towns. It's also the premise behind Bike Friendly Kalamazoo, an organization dedicated to making Kalamazoo more accessible for those on bikes.

To raise awareness, BFK (Bike Friendly Kalamazoo) has put together a themed bike event coming up on September 16th.

The event, named the Fall Bike Celebration, will be centered in Vicksburg and will take place over a three-day period.

What Kind Of Activities Are Expected?

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will offer different things to do for those attending. Some of those activities are as follows:

Friday

Free Disc Golf. This will be open to anyone who wants to try disc golf at Vicksburg's disc golf course

Vicksburg's Historic Village will be open from 11 am to 5 pm. You can walk through period buildings, browse artifacts, and more

Vicksburg Farmers Market

Saturday

Bike Rodeo. You can bring your kids and their bikes for a free lesson on bike safety

Public Bike Mural Exhibit

Ice Cream Social at Apple Knockers

Sunday

Fall Bike Celebration Bike Tour. Registration is required for this event.

You can find more information on daily events, registration for the bike tour, and more at fallbikecelebration.org. Or, follow them on Facebook.

