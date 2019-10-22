‘E.T.’ Child Star Henry Thomas Busted for DUI

E.T. star Henry Thomas was arrested on Monday night (October 21) in Tualatin, Oregon for DUI.

According to TMZ, he was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces a misdemeanor charge after driving under the influence. The outlet reports police found the actor "passed out behind the wheel" and "had to wake him up" after someone called 911 to report that someone was stopped in the middle of a residential intersection.

No other details about his arrest have been revealed, but TMZ does note that Thomas' car did not smell of alcohol. However, authorities arrested him anyway "based on other signs of being intoxicated." Once in jail, 48-year-old smiled for his mugshot and was later released after he sobered up.

Thomas is best known for his break-out role in the classic 1982 movie, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial. In it, he plays a young boy named Elliot who befriends an alien trying to get home. He's also appeared in the films Gangs of New York and Dear John, and most recently starred in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House. The show has been picked up for a second season, in which Thomas will appear. It's due for release sometime in 2020.