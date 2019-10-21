How To Save Some Cash This Winter

Here are some tips on how to stay warm this winter and save some money

Every winter the heating bills pile up, but here are some tips on how to cut down those costs!

DTE has some great advice on how we can save money this winter with our heating bills...

1. Add Layers to Keep Warm

Instead of turning the heat up, dress appropriately for the weather and put on a cozy sweater and some warm socks. On cold winter nights, put an extra blanket on the bed and lower your thermostat another degree or two to save even more.

2. Use the Heat from the Sun

In the winter, keep the draperies and blinds on your south-facing windows open during the day to allow the sunlight to warm your home and closed at night to reduce the chill and drafts.

3. Cover Drafty Windows

It may be too cold outside to caulk around windows or new windows may not be in the budget, but you can still install low-cost, clear plastic window sheeting over leaking windows to keep cold air out. The plastic must be sealed tightly to the frame to help reduce infiltration.

4. Turn Off Fans

Turn off kitchen and bath and fans within 20 minutes after you are done cooking or bathing.

5. Insulated Drapes

Install insulated drapes or blinds to keep warm air inside.

6. Keep the Air Flowing

Make sure that rugs, drapes or furniture are not blocking air flow to heating/cooling registers or baseboard heaters.

7. Close Fireplace Damper

Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning. Keeping the damper open is like keeping a window wide open during the winter; it allows warm air to go right up the chimney.

8. Changing Blade Direction

In the winter, reverse the motor and operate the ceiling fan at low speed in the clockwise direction. This produces a gentle updraft, which forces warm air near the ceiling down into the occupied space. Remember to adjust your thermostat when using your ceiling fan — additional energy and dollar savings could be realized with this simple step!

9. Move to a warmer state

10. Temperature Settings for Heating Season

You can easily save energy in the winter by setting the thermostat to 68°F or as low as is possible while you're awake and setting it lower while you're asleep or away from home. Although thermostats can be adjusted manually, programmable thermostats will avoid any discomfort by returning temperatures to normal before you wake or return home.

How ever you do it, stay warm this winter!