When and Where is Kalamazoo Doggie Dash 2023

Here are all of the details for a huge event that dog lovers do not want to miss.

This will be the 13th annual Doggie Dash to benefit the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. The event will once again take place at the beautiful Spring Valley Park in Kalamazoo beginning at 9 AM on Saturday, September 23rd. Registration cost is $30 to participate in this pawfect event.

This Doggie Dash 5K will take you and your four-legged best friends through the trails of Spring Valley Park at your own pace. There are a few important K9 requirements according to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan,

All dogs must be at least 4 months of age and kept on a non-retractable, 6ft or shorter leash at all times. Dogs must be current with all vaccinations. Owner must keep their dogs under control and clean up after their animals. Bags will be provided. In the instance where the dog(s) require medical attention at or after the event for any reason, the owner is responsible for transportation, medication, treatment and hospitalization. The pet owners assume all risk and responsibility for any damages to person, property or other animals caused by their dog(s).

Get our free mobile app

Click here to get more information on this Doggie Dash event.

Click here to sign up.

13th Annual Doggie Dash Details

Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 Time: The race begins at 9 AM

The race begins at 9 AM Location: Spring Valley Park, 2606 Mt Olivet Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49004

Spring Valley Park, 2606 Mt Olivet Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49004 Cost: $30

The 13th Annual Doggie Dash will be MC'd by Dana Marshall and Christina Anthony and it is sponsored by Zhang Financial.