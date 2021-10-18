You ever watch American Ninja Warrior and think that you have what it takes to complete the course? Well, now's your chance to prove it.

There's a Ninja Warrior obstacle course in the Detroit area that will push you to your absolute limits. It's said to be fun and obviously physically challenging. There are 12 epic obstacles that will test your strength, agility, speed and most importantly, your courage. You can either take part on your own or with a team, it's all up to you.

The obstacle course allows you to try your hand at the wrecking balls, jump the menacing sweeper, take the leap of faith, and whizz down the drainpipe.

Is the Ninja Warrior obstacle all ages?

Unfortunately, little ninjas will not be allowed to participate. This obstacle course is strictly an 18 and over event. Each ticket allows one person entry for 60 minutes.

Where is this obstacle located?

The Ninja Warrior obstacle is set up through Hidden. Hidden is a marketplace for all the most exciting live and virtual experiences in certain cities around the world. They Work with a network of event promoters and aim to deliver customers exciting, fun and new events and experiences. Here's the catch, you never know where these events are until you get your tickets, which in a lot of cases are free.

A lot of times these events are only around for a few months but the Ninja Warrior obstacle course will be in the Detroit area until early 2023. So you have plenty of time to get your butt in shape before attending.

You can find out more about the Ninja Warrior event and others on the Hidden website.

