Wanna Get Weird in the Do-Dah Parade 2022?

A very long and bizarre Kalamazoo tradition continues this June. Here's all of the info you need for Do-Dah Parade 2022.

The Do-Dah Parade hit some bumps in the road during the pandemic. But the annual Kalamazoo tradition is back and better than ever. Our radio group has been a part of this hilarious community event since 1984. That's more than 35 years of taking our laughter to the streets of downtown Kalamazoo. The famous, or should I say infamous Do-Dah parade will be Saturday, June 4th, 2022 beginning at 11 AM. Watching the parade is free of charge.

Interested in being in the Do-Dah parade this year? You can shamelessly promote your business while having far too much fun in the streets of downtown Kalamazoo. Click here for more information and to get registered.

You can also follow all things Do-Dah and stay up to date as the date gets closer by following the official Do-Dah Parade Facebook. Below is the official Kalamazoo Do-Dah Parade map for 2022.

Do-Dah Parade 2022

Speaking of Do-Dah, let's reflect on some of the crazier moments in Do-Dah's past below.