There is a new series of Classic Candlelight Concerts coming to Detroit in 2022, and there's something for every musical taste.

I think we can all agree that there is nothing like seeing a great live performance. That feeling is only enhanced when you add in unique features and a great venue. That's what the Classic Candlelight concerts are all about.

Starting in January, Detroit will feature 16 different candlelight concerts at various intimate venues around the city. The artists play classical music with different themes for each show. The themes cover everything from the Beatles to Taylor Swift and beyond.

The Candlelight Concerts have been going on all over the world, and now we can all experience the magic right here in Michigan. I don't care what kind of music you are into, when your favorite song gets played by a classically trained string quartet, it just sounds better.

The Candlelight Concerts coming to Detroit are covering a pretty wide swath of musical tastes.

Those are just a few of the featured shows coming in the series, you can see the entire lineup here.

I don't want to sound too much like a fanboy here but I can't get over how cool of an experience this must be.

I think all of us have had that moment at a concert where you can simply feel the energy in the room. Your skin is almost tingling and the hairs on the back of your neck stand up a little. I've yet to attend one of the candlelight concerts, but I can only imagine that this is what the room will feel like.

I am going to go to a couple of the shows coming up, so I'll make sure and report back and let you know.

