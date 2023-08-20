Dana Marshall Returns to 103.3 KFR

After leaving the KFR Morning Show on 103.3 KFR in March, Dana Marshall is returning.

Good News and Bad News

The Bad News: Chelsea Rose has decided to resign her position on the WKFR morning show and she will be missed. I wish her nothing but happiness and success.

The Good News: Dana Marshall will be back on the 103.3 KFR Morning Show beginning at 6AM on Monday, August 21st, 2023.

OK, enough of referring to myself in the third person. Hey, it's me! Before I turn the mic on for my first show back, I owe you an explanation. Back in March of 2023, I was offered a job to be the midday host and program director of a top 40 radio station in South Bend, Indiana. At the time, I was approaching my 9 year anniversary at WKFR and was feeling very overwhelmed. I won't bore you with all of the details except to say, I was very overworked and my mental health was at an all-time low. That led to me taking the job in South Bend, selling my Kalamazoo house, and buying a new house in Niles.

While in South Bend, I received dozens of comments and DMs on social media about how much I was missed in Southwest Michigan. It was breaking my heart every day. I talked about those amazing messages in the TikTok video below.

Recently, Townsquare Media reached out to me, asking me to come back. They explained all of the ways they had addressed my concerns companywide. With the positive changes in the workplace and the incredible outpouring of support from the audience, I had to face it. Kalamazoo is my home and I absolutely had to come back.

I love you all and cannot wait to pick up where we left off. I'm bringing back "Ohio, Stop It," "TikTok Tuesday," "Wednesday Wisdom" and more.

42 Biggest Celebrities From Michigan

Let's check out my two favorite things combined...dogs and kayaking.