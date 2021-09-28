Crash Near Level Park, One Woman Dead

Battle Creek Police were called to the scene of a fatal crash, late Tuesday morning.

Battle Creek officers were called to a traffic accident at Custer Drive and West Michigan Avenue, around 11:50 AM. Investigators say a woman was driving north on Custer when she appeared to lose control of her vehicle. After traveling into the opposite lane, her vehicle was T-boned by a pick-up truck heading south on Custer.

A mid-60s man, driving the truck, received minor injuries but the 40-year-old, Battle Creek woman died at the scene. Investigators believe that speed was a factor in the crash and the male truck driver has not been cited. Investigators are reconstructing the crash site and investigation into the incident continues.