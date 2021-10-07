The host of one of the biggest shows in Comedy Central history is making a stop in Holland, MI on his "C 4 Urself" Tour, as Carlos Mencia has returned to his roots in the world of stand up comedy. The announcement was made by the Park Theatre that he would be making a stop there on his tour, while diving a little bit into his success:

“Mind of Mencia” debuted on Comedy Central in early 2005. It became one of the strongest shows in the network’s history, averaging about 1.5 million total viewers. “Mind of Mencia” was executive produced by Carlos Mencia and Robert Morton (“Late Night with David Letterman”). Mencia starred opposite Ben Stiller and Michelle Monaghan in the Farrelly Brothers’ hit feature film, THE HEARTBREAK KID (DreamWorks And in the family comedy OUR FAMILY WEDDING (FOX Searchlight) alongside America Ferrara and Forrest Whitaker.

Date of the Show

The show will be on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM. You can buy tickets here, and prices range from $25 to $35.

Humble Beginnings

Born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, he was the 17th of 18 children. His parents sent him to the United States when he was about three months old to be raised in the Maravilla Projects in Los Angeles, California by his aunt and uncle. In his early teens, Mencia moved back to Honduras because his family wanted him to avoid the destructive gang culture of East Los Angeles. When Mencia came back to L.A., he was educated to the point that he was immediatelyput into to the tenth grade and eventually graduated from High School.