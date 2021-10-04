Bye-bye Candy Corn, and don't let the door hit you on the way out! Yeah, I'm not fan of the "corn" at all, so believe me when I say I am happy to announce that Candy Corn is no longer the most popular Halloween candy in Michigan.

The reigning champion of the most popular candy category has been dethroned by....drum roll please....Starburst! The square shaped rainbow chewable took over the top spot this year in Michigan according to Candystore.com.

According to the National Retail Federation,this is going to be a big year for Halloween candy spending. Predictions are it should hit a whopping $3 billion for 2021! That’s a jump up over last year, and 10% over the previous all time high.

Candystore.com calculates what is considered favorite by taking a look at the number of pounds of candy purchased in the state over the last year. Candy Corn did take the second place slot, with Skiitles taking third according to the data: Here's how they broke it down:

Starburst - 110,748 pounds

Candy Corn - 98,736 pounds

Skittles - 95,689 pounds

As for the rest of the country, we seem to love all of the classic favorites. The top ten rounds out like this, with Reese's Cups taking the crown...and rightfully so in my book.

Reese's Cups

Skittles

M&M's

Starburst

Hot Tamales

Sour Patch Kids

Hershey Kisses

Snickers

Tootsie Pops

Candy Corn

And if you think these stats just apply to kids, keep in mind over 50% of parents stash some Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year. Yes...we see you.