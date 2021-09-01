A Very Different Bronco Bash Welcomes Students to WMU in 2021

The pandemic has forced a different approach to Western Michigan's traditional Bronco Bash.

In the past you could count on 15,000 people from students to members of the community showing up for Bronco Bash. This very popular tradition has been going on for years. This year we won't be able to enjoy a main stage full of amazing live performances or browsing nearly 500 booths to get free goodies and sign up for student organizations. The Covid-19 pandemic certain put a damper on some of our favorite parts of this amazing event. However, welcoming Western Michigan students to the campus and to Kalamazoo is still important. With that being said, the WMU Office of Student Engagement found a way to keep everyone safe while keeping the tradition going.

Virtual Bronco Bash is coming up Friday, September 10th, 2021 from 4-7 P.M. If you're interested in attending click here to register. There are 71 booths at the Virtual Bronco Bash according to wmubroncobash.com,

Virtual Bash is the digital adaption of Western Michigan University’s annual Bronco Bash celebration! Traditionally, the event spans the center of campus and introduces students and the local community to a wide array of clubs, organizations, fraternities, sororities, sports, local businesses, and WMU offices in a fun and exciting way!

After the Virtual Bronco Bash you don't want to miss the Free Swag Bag Drive-Thru on Friday, Sept 17th from Noon - 3.

Get more info on Bronco Bash and the Free Swag Bag Drive-Thru by clicking here.