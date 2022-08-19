Bronco Bash 2022 Live Entertainment Lineup

For the first time since 2019, Bronco Bash is back, live, and in person on the Western Michigan University campus.

We welcome the students back to campus every year with food, live entertainment, and hundreds of vendor booths at the Sangren Mall on the Western Michigan University campus. This year, this popular event takes place on Tuesday, August 30th, from 3-6 PM. You don't have to be a student to enjoy the fun. There will be over 450 vendor booths on site according to the official Bronco Bash website,

Over 450 booths participated to share information, market services, and sign-up volunteers. Booths include Registered Student Organizations (RSOs), campus departments, local businesses, and community organizations

Bronco Bash Entertainment Lineup

3 pm: The opening ceremony of Bash starts. President Montgomery will give a speech, followed by the performance of the Marching band, WMU cheer, and dance team performing the WMU Fight Song.

After the Fight Song is played, Boomer the Canon will be fired.

After the canon is fired, the Marching band, cheer, and dance team will continue with their performance.

3:20 pm: No Strings Attached, a student organization choir, performs.

3:30 pm: HitSquad Dance Team, a student organization dance performs.

3:40 pm: Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc., a student organization Greek Life, performs.

3:50 pm: Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., a student organization Greek Life, performs.

4 pm-5:30 pm: The headliner, Hello Weekend performs.

Bronco Bash 2022 Details

Admission: Free

Location: Sangren Mall, Western Michigan University

Day and Time: Tuesday, Aug 30th 3-6 PM

Get more info on Bronco Bash by visiting their official website by clicking here or their Facebook page by clicking here.

