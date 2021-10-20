Brian Laundrie’s Belongings Found in Park, Medical Examiner and Cadaver Dog Called to Investigate

UPDATE (4:34 PM): In a press conference with local police and the FBI, it was revealed that Brian Laundrie's notebook and backpack were discovered in an area that was previously underwater.

ORIGINAL STORY (4:30 PM): The search for Brian Laundrie has finally produced updates after personal items of his were discovered.

On Wednesday (Oct. 20), the FBI issued a statement announcing that "items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie."

Steven Bertolino, attorney for the Laundrie family, confirmed to CNN that a search party found "some articles" belonging to Brian on a trail that he frequented in Sarasota County, Fla.

Authorities called a medical examiner, cadaver dog, spotters, emergency response team and mobile unit to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. The Federal Aviation Administration also issued a temporary flight restriction over the park that will expire in two days. Officials have closed the park to the public.

Brian's parents, Roberta and Chris Laundrie, joined the search for their son on Wednesday morning. Law enforcement officials are currently conducting a more detailed search in the area with the additional resources now on site.

A video from Fox News shows Roberta and Chris discovering a white bag and a dark-colored object near the edge of a brush, which the couple then hand off to police officers.

A senior law enforcement official also told the outlet that they also discovered "what appear to be human remains" near where Brian's items were discovered. It is unknown who those remains belong to. It has been reported that the remains were once underwater.

This story is developing...