Biden Wasn’t Wrong. Look What I Found At Target.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden is getting a lot of grief over a remark made at a Democratic debate this week. Here's what he said.

“Play the radio, make sure the television — excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night, the...the ...make sure that kids hear words.”

To put this into context, Biden was speaking about what could be done about fixing the inequalities of the past regarding education and the poorest schools, and at the end of his comment, this was one thing came to mind.

Well, everybody jumped all over that "record player" remark. But I was walking through Target yesterday and lo and behold, look what I found, displayed on a end cap. Vinyl! (And that's not a bad little selection there. Marvin Gaye, The Beatles, Springsteen and the soundtrack to A Star is Born.)

You can make fun all you want of that turntable, but the fact is, the really cool and hip people know vinyl sounds so much better than those crappy mp3's. Is my old turntable collecting dust? No. My son's got it . He put a new needle and drive belt on it and is using it. This is a young man in his twenties. Because the smart one know better. Biden was being cool and hip with his comment.

And on a serious note, he's not wrong about the rest of the comment. My parents came here after the war. English was not their first language. As a child, I learned to speak English, in part, by watching television and listening to radio. Worked out okay for me. Now we just have to be careful of the words we use and what children hear. Good luck on that one.