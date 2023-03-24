As a foodie myself, one of my favorite go-to resources for finding the best local foods in town is local Facebook groups.

While scrolling through "The Carryout Club", a group that formed out of necessity during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, one user inquired:

A friend is coming in from out of town & wants to know where to get the biggest & best wet burrito in town. Where should I suggest?

You better believe I scrolled through all 76 comments to find the top answers! According to locals, if you're craving the biggest and wettest burritos in Battle Creek you must try these restaurants:

La Cocina says they've been serving the highest quality Mexican food for over 11 years. The authentic Mexican restaurant serves up daily lunch specials, fajitas, camarones, and enchiladas. They even have a special section of their menu dedicated to burritos alone, serving 9 different styles! With two locations Kristas Sue Fritsche adds,

the Beckley one is better in my opinion

When it comes to the best and biggest: burgers, tenderloin sandwiches, fish frys, breakfast, etc. Arlene's has got it. No surprise, locals say Arlene's is a favorite go-to for wet burritos. Of Arlene's aptly named "Big Wet Burrito" Kaye Schragg says,

Arlene's Truck Stop for sure!!! Best I’ve had in years! I get three meals out of it!

Nina's features authentic homemade cuisine including tamales, tacos, and of course wet burritos! Nina's burritos are made with your choice of chicken or beef. You can also visit Nina's market down the road from their Battle Creek location. Edwyn Jae Jenkins wrote,

Nina's Taqueria, the best in town, hands down

Now that your stomach is growling, which spot do you plan to visit for dinner tonight?

