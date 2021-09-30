Battle Creek Police Find Driver in Hit-And-Run that Hospitalized Girl

A Battle Creek girl was sent to the hospital for injuries after she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Battle Creek police say a girl was injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night. The girl was on foot in the area of Goodale and North Avenues when she was hit just before 8:00 p.m. The driver and vehicle immediately fled the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Google Satellite

Police contacted the girl's parents and the girl was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police were initially searching for the involved vehicle and driver last night using a vehicle description from witnesses.

At around 9:20 p.m., Battle Creek police said they found the driver of a newer dark red SUV that was believed to have been involved with the incident at a Battle Creek home.

Battle Creek Police say the driver is cooperating with the police. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. There is no word on whether the suspected driver in the hit-and-run accident has been arrested.

The last Kmart in Michigan is set to close. Keep scrolling to see where the last remaining store reside.