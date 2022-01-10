Battle Creek Chick-fil-A Could be Open by the End of February

The owner of Battle Creek's Chick-fil-A says the restaurant should be open by the end of winter.

Many have been waiting patiently for opening news. Owner of the Battle Creek Chick-fil-A, Tyler DeKoekkoek, says that there have been a few hang-ups getting the doors open.

The Emmett Township zoning board had to make special approvals to allow for two lanes of traffic for the drive-thru as well as the space needed to allow for the volume of traffic anticipated.

Tyler says he has worked closely with Emmett Township and Battle Creek city officials to ensure everything runs smoothly with as few disruptions as possible for neighboring businesses, residents, and those traveling through the area.

Other setbacks include much of what all businesses have faced: supply issues and worker shortages. Those issues affect it is supplies and workers for construction on the new restaurant as well as supplies and workers to run the restaurant.

Tyler is from the area originally. He attended Kalamazoo Christian schools and was excited to come back. He says loves Chik-fil-A's values and mission and is looking forward to being able to make an impact on the community.

The announcement that a Chick-fil-A was coming to Battle Creek came in March 2021. That announcement was met with much excitement from area residents.

The address was originally a Ruby Tuesday. In the midst of the pandemic-related restaurant shutdowns, it was barely noticed when Ruby Tuesday closed. The building that housed Ruby Tuesday came down in November 2020.

Almost immediately, area residents spoke loud and clear of their want for a Chick-fil-A to open.

Tyler says an official open date will be coming soon.