Many Michigan and Indiana residents stock up on baby food for a quick and convenient meal for little ones. However, residents are urged to check the label of baby food in their homes as one brand could be potentially toxic for infants.

Potentially Toxic Baby Food Recalled In Michigan And Indiana

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), one type of baby food sold in Michigan, Indiana, and nationwide has been voluntarily recalled due to "elevated levels of lead." Lead is of great concern for babies, toddlers, and children because even small amounts can affect behavior and cognitive development. The recall was listed as a Class II recall by the FDA and includes the following product:

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Target has recalled 26,500 Good & Gather baby food tubs for elevated lead levels. The recall affects 4-ounce containers of the Good & Gather baby Pea Zucchini Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree with the UPC 1 91907-99314 1. The 4-ounce tubs have Best By Dates until December 2025. The tubs were sold at Target stores nationwide. According to USA Today:

“At Target, we’re committed to providing safe, high-quality products for our guests. We require our suppliers to comply with all applicable food safety standards and federal, state, and local regulations," the company said in a statement to USA TODAY. "This recall involved a limited amount of product, which we took immediate action to remove from our shelves.”

Target CEO Says Price Increase Due To Tariffs Will Happen Quickly Getty Images loading...

No impacted products are currently in circulation. Customers who purchased the recalled product can call Target Guest Relations at (800) 440-0680 or visit a Target store location for a full refund.

2025 Food Recalls Find out which food products have been recalled in 2025. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard