Arrest Made After an Elderly Springfield Man Was Robbed and Assaulted

One person is behind bars after robbing and assaulting an elderly Springfield man.

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to an armed robbery in Springfield on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at approximately 5:17 p.m., according to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a 71-year-old man was assaulted and robbed. Once on scene deputies learned the suspects were a 33-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, both from Battle Creek, Michigan.

Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Summer Street in Battle Creek, locating and recovering the property stolen in the robbery.

The 33-year-old male suspect is lodged at the Calhoun County Jail and a warrant is being sought for home invasion and armed robbery.

Charges for the 48-year-old female suspect are being reviewed by the Calhoun County Prosecutor.

