There's going to be a New Mexican restaurant coming to Benton Harbor this year, as Anemel Mexican Restaurant plans to open within a few months to the building which was once a 40's/50's Texaco gas station. In recent years it was home to the U-Know Barber Shop but a recent find shows just how far this location goes back, as someone on Etsy is selling a 12x8 photo of this exact location:

The "Now Open Southwest Michigan" group made the announcement over the weekend, expressing their excitement for the new addition to the city:

The NEW ★ ANEMEL MEXICAN RESTAURANT★ will be COMING SOON to an original 1940'S-50'S TEXICO STATION witch is located at 225 Main & 5th St. in the Arts District in Downtown Benton Harbor Mi. Jim Galbraith will be the owner of the NEW establishment . Galbraith is currently part owner of the HOUNDSTOOTH RESTAURANT just two blocks west in the downtown area on Pipestone St. Galbraith is partially responsible for getting The HOUNDSTOOTH off the ground and making it a success.

This will be the first time that Galbraith has been in charge of running his own establishment, but is looking forward to doing so, as they plan on opening sometime in the Summer of 2022.

It's always good to see new businesses open, especially in historic sites like this one. Most recently, Benton Harbor lost Slacker's Family Fun Center to St. Joseph, so this new addition will be highly anticipated.