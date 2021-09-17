Alleged Impaired Driver Kills Battle Creek Woman and Injures Infant

An overnight collision between two vehicles left a woman dead and an infant with significant injuries.

Emmett Township Public Safety officers were called to an accident at the intersection of Main Street and East Columbia Avenue for a two-vehicle accident at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Once on scene officers found a female driver and infant injured within one vehicle and a male driver from the other vehicle standing outside of his car. Responding Emmett Township Public Safety officers and paramedics from LifeCare immediately began rendering aid but discovered the female driver was deceased.

Officers and paramedics then began rendering aid to the infant whose injuries were described as severe in a press release from the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety. The male driver from the other involved vehicle was described as uninjured.

Crash investigators from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department were called to conduct a reconstruction of the accident and assist in the investigation.

Upon further investigation of the accident, officers took the male subject from the other vehicle into custody and transported him to the Calhoun County Jail.

The deceased woman is described as a 34-year-old Battle Creek resident. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified. The male infant from her vehicle was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo and he was last listed to be in stable condition.

The male driver of the other vehicle is described as a 25-year-old Battle Creek resident. His name is being withheld pending arraignment. He is currently being held at the Calhoun County Jail on charges of Operating Under the Influence Causing Death and Operating Under the Influence Causing Serious Injury.

The case is currently being reviewed by the Calhoun County Prosecutors Office.

