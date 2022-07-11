Allegan Police Search for Man Wanted in ‘Indecent Exposure Incident’

Do you know this guy?

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man they say was involved in an "indecent exposure incident" this past Saturday, July 9, 2022.

According to police, the incident occurred at a gas station in Gun Plain Township, which is in Plainwell, in southeast Allegan County.

They do not share any additional details about the incident, but they do say the suspect drives the below white Chevrolet truck.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to contact Lt. Mike Brown at 269-673-0442.

This is a developing story.