ALERT-Experts Warn Ohioans To Remove These Items From Wallets Now

Our wallets are a great way to keep all our essential cards and cash that we use daily organized and conveniently located in one place. But having everything on us could be doing us more harm than good. Experts are urging Ohio residents to check for items that could put us at risk and take them out immediately.

Canva Canva loading...

Experts Warn Ohio Residents Of Identity Theft

According to the National Council On Identity Theft Protection, identity theft, and fraud cases have been steadily increasing over the past decade:

Experts believe that these cases occur so often that there is a new victim every 22 seconds. Most studies indicate that this ratio will increase in 2024, making it a bigger issue for Americans.

Get our free mobile app

Reports also indicate that nearly 33% of Americans have faced identity theft attempts in their lives and that this number could increase significantly this year. While many identity theft crimes happen through online imposter scams, another easy way scammers gain access to our info is simply through our wallets.

attachment-Untitled design - 2024-02-19T083125.637 loading...

Thieves Gain Easy Access To Our Personal Information Through Wallets

It's easy to forget our wallets after setting them down to pay for something or have it fall out of our pockets or purses. While it may be easy to call a bank or credit card company to cancel a card, some items may not be easy to remove access from a thief's hands. That's why experts are urging Ohio residents to check their wallets and purses for this sensitive information listed below and to remove these items immediately.

8 Items Ohio Residents Should Never Carry In Their Purse Or Wallet Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson