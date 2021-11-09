7 Adorable & Affordable Date Ideas in the Kalamazoo Area

Whether you've been in a relationship for years or you're just starting out, treating yourself and your partner to a date night is always a great idea.

But, what do you do when money is tight? You don't want to deprive your significant other of a night out but, you also don't want to break the bank, right? No problem. The people of Kalamazoo have your back.

On Reddit, the question was asked,

Cute, cheap(sort of) date ideas around Kzoo? I am not the most naturally romantic guy and I'm trying to get ideas for things to do and dates in the area, some things we like are arts and craft things (Plan on Painting with a twist), cute coffee shops and bars (as a reference, look up Raven Cafe in Port Huron, MI. It is the coolest place ever), and outdoor things/opportunities to take photos together.

Already, the original poster has a number of great ideas for a cute date night. But, these suggestions from the locals may help narrow it down.

Here are at least 7 cute and (relatively) affordable date ideas in the Kalamazoo area:

1. Celery Flats

This one is a little more specific as to when you should go but, u/multisensory said,

Celery Flats has a bunch of Christmas decorations along the trail once winter comes around. It's a fun little outdoor walk.

As well, u/Halostar added that they do a tree lighting ceremony every year that would also make a cute date.

Aside from the holiday-specific suggestion, Celery Flats is a historical area and the ninth most visited in Kalamazoo, according to their website. The property includes trails, playground areas, picnic areas, and even an old schoolhouse that you can tour. Read more here.

2. Kalamazoo Candle Company

This suggestion comes from u/dorKONAbike who wrote,

Kalamazoo candle company is a great idea, kill two birds with one stone and make your mom, aunt, or grandmother(s) a candle for Christmas!

As far as affordability goes, your studio time will cost you $15. Once you've selected your scents you'll choose between a variety of candle vessels that will cost anywhere between $10 and $18. But, as the above comment suggests, this could be a good way to create a unique gift while having a unique experience. Find more info on their website.

3. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum

When it comes to indoor activities, this one may be the most affordable because it's free! And was a suggestion from u/oh_no_another_ban who commented,

Its not outdoors but Kalamazoo museum is fun and free.

Confirmed on their website, general admission to The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is free. However, online preregistration is required for admittance. The times available are Tuesday - Saturday from 10 am - 11:30 am or 1:30 pm to 3 pm. Read more here.

4. Asylum Lake Preserve

If your goal is to take cute photos on your date, u/MidwestCPA said,

We just took family photos at Asylum Lake Preserve (stadium & drake) and it’s beautiful. The photographer mentioned there are hiking trails around the lake.

The Kalamazoo area is rich with nature trails, nature preserves, and parks. All of which can make for a lovely day out. Asylum Lake Preserve, judging by the pictures, seems like the perfect place to snap a few shots if that's your goal. If you're looking for even more options, check out this list of five hidden gems you should see before winter:

5. Mason Jar Plant Shop

Proposed by u/PaxAuTelemanus1, they said,

You can build your own succulent at Mason Jar Plant Shop. She loved that :) it was very fairly priced.

Assuming the "she" referred to in the above comment was the poster's date, it sounds like this was a successful outing! Mason Jar Plant Shop is located in downtown Kalamazoo and is an independent plant shop. You can purchase plants as they are or craft your own terrarium for succulents at their terrarium bar. Find more information, like contact info and pricing, on their website.

6. Art Hop

Reddit user old_married_dude suggested,

Arthop First Friday of every month

Kalamazoo Art Hop, presented by the arts council of greater Kalamazoo, takes place on the first Friday of every month from February - December in downtown Kalamazoo. It is free to attend and showcases artwork by local artists. The event usually takes place from 6 - 9 pm but, you can find all updates on upcoming Art Hop events either on their website or their Facebook page.

7. Crow's Nest

The Crow's Nest, in the Vine Neighborhood in Kalamazoo, was suggested by u/No-Enthusiasm-8990 who wrote,

crows nest is a cute little restaurant and the coffee shop/bakery below it is also really great!!

Crow's Nest is a locally owned restaurant that features a full breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu all day long. Prices range from $5 to $15 depending on what you're ordering. They also feature specials that change regularly. You can stay up to date on those specials by following their Facebook page.

Other local cafes and restaurants suggested in the original post were:

And that's just a few options in the Kalamazoo area. Hopefully, if you're looking for an affordable and adorable date for you and your significant other, this will help out!

Now, if you'd rather visit a restaurant for your dates and are looking for more options, these Kalamazoo area spots apparently make people instantly fall in love. With Kalamazoo, that is:

