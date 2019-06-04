A World Champion Spent Last Weekend In Detroit

'The Birdman' a.k.a. Tony Hawk hit the handrails in Detroit

Tony Hawk is a skateboarder who put the sport in the spotlight.

At the age of 14 Tony Hawk went pro, and would go on to become the National Skateboard Association World Champion for twelve consecutive years. Tony could spend a weekend anywhere in the world and he chose Detroit, Michigan!

Last weekend Tony Twitted photo's of himself skateboarding in the Motor City with caption...

Thanks to @CameraJesus for capturing me in motion today in and around Detroit. I can’t begin to explain how frightening handrails are for me these days, considering my AARP status and long dormant street skills.

The reason for Tony's visit is unclear but The Detroit Free Press reveals that Hawk has some history with Detroit. Tony owns a three-unit apartment building in Detroit's Woodbridge neighborhood that he purchased in 2016. Around the same time, Hawk posted on his Instagram a photo of exit 15 while cruising north on the M-39 Southfield freeway. On top of that Hawk also helped fund a public skate park in downtown Detroit. The park is located at 100 Monroe Street, just one block northeast of Campus Martius.

Maybe Detroit holds a special place in Tony's heart, hope he returns!