93 Year-Old Michigan Woman Finds ‘The One’

A great-grandmother from Macomb, Michigan has tied the knot.

OK, before you start making jokes like, "spending the rest of her life with this guy it's a big commitment," read the whole story.

It's a sad story with a happy ending according to the Daily Mail,

Widow Dorothy Williams, now 93, from Macomb, Michigan, believed she wouldn't fall in love again after the death of her first husband two decades ago. But that changed when she met her now-husband Richard Rola, 86, at a polka dancing class three years ago.

Dorothy married Richard wearing her sneakers in front of 200 friends and family members. Check out pictures of the beaming bride and her new husband on their big day by clicking here.

It's never too late to find your true love.

