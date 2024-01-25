8 Major Red Flags For People Moving To Ohio

There are plenty of reasons to love living in Ohio. The Buckeye State has a rich history (birthplace of 7 Presidents), enthusiastic sports fans, a great beer scene, and friendly locals, to name a few reasons to love it here. But, with the good, we also have to admit some of the bad. There are eight major red flags for anyone considering moving to Ohio.

Pros Of Living In Ohio

When planting your roots and choosing a state to call home, Ohio cities top several lists. 5 Ohio towns recently ranked as the best places to buy a house. Two Ohio cities were recently named 'Top 100 Best Places to Live in US'. The Buckeye State is becoming increasingly popular as a top spot to move to in 2024 for Gen Z.

Top-notch sports culture

Ohio is never lacking in the enthusiasm we have for our sports teams. There are plenty of teams to cheer on. That is one thing that binds the state together.

Great Theme Parks

Ohio is home to some of the best theme parks in the world. Cedar Point is a national treasure. It has two outdoor water parks and 71 rides.

Great Food

Cleveland-style BBQ, Cleveland-style Polish Boys, and we can't talk about Ohio food without mentioning Skyline Chilli. Just to name a few of the classic and delicious dishes you can find in Ohio.

Ohio offers residents several pros regarding the quality of life, but there are also some drawbacks to living in the Buckeye State. Read on for the red flags to consider before moving to Ohio.

