5 Fun Facts To Help Celebrate National Dentists Day

For some, today is the scariest day of the year...

Today is National Dentist Day and more than 62% of people do not want to visit the Doctor of honor today. In fact, the study conducted by Hello Products not only discover that fact but found that...

33% of Millennials only brush their teeth once a day

22% of Millennials avoid the Dentist because they don't like the taste of their toothpaste

33% of people would rather go without lovemaking for a month than visit a Dentist

74% of people fear the pain associated with a dental treatment

Those are the scary facts, but Loudoundentalassociates.com had some fun facts!

Did you know that...

The average human has 32 teeth. Dogs have 42 Cats have 30 Armadillo has 104 teeth. Giraffes do not have any top teeth. A snail’s mouth may be smaller than a pin’s head, but it can have as much as 25,000 teeth.

5 fun facts about Dentists and Dental work...

Ancient dental implants go back as far as 600 AD. Pieces of shell were hammered into the jaws of Mayan women and made to look like human teeth. The hardest substance existing in the human body is tooth enamel. One in four adults doesn’t brush their teeth every day, as recommended. The average person brushes their teeth between 45 to 70 seconds, rather than two minutes. In their lifetime, the average American will spend 38.5 days brushing their teeth. Contrary to popular myth, the first President George Washington never had wooden teeth. His dentures were made from ivory, gold, and other human teeth. What hand you write with will typically determine what side you chew your food on. If you’re right-handed, you’ll more than likely chew on the right side of your mouth. If you’re left-handed, you will chew on the left side.

I worked at a Dentists office for a couple of years and I promise you that there is nothing to fear!

BONUS VIDEO