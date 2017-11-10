42 Years Ago The WORST Tragedy On The Great Lakes Happened
Over 40 years ago tragedy stuck the Great Lakes, and we still don't have answers.
The Edmund Fitzgerald was taken down by Lake Superior 42 years ago and still there are many unanswered questions even with all the facts we now have available about the great ship.
Mlive reported that Even after the Edmund Fitzgerald disappeared from radar, it took a while to organize a search effort because of the fierce storm pounding Lake Superior. The Arthur M. Anderson, which had been trailing the Fitzgerald for more than a day, was the first to search. By then, the doomed freighter had already plunged to the lake's bottom and had broken in two.
It has been reported that the big freighter was just 17 miles from safety when she sank with all 29 men aboard. At the time, nearby ships were reporting waves approaching 25 feet and hurricane-force winds blowing across Lake Superior.
Lake Superior claimed all 29 men aboard the Mighty Fitz:
Captain Ernest M. McSorley
Michael E. Armagost
Fred J. Beetcher
Thomas D. Bentsen
Edward F. Bindon
Thomas D. Borgeson
Oliver J. Champeau
Nolan S. Church
Ransom E. Cundy
Thomas E. Edwards
Russell G. Haskell
George J. Holl
Bruce L. Hudson
Allen G. Kalmon
Gorden Maclellan
Joseph Mazes
John H. McCarthy
Eugene O'Brien
Karl A. Peckol
John J. Poviach
James A. Pratt
Robert C. Rafferty
Paul M. Rippa
John D. Simmons
William J. Spengler
Mark A. Thomas
Ralph G. Walton
David E. Weiss
Blaine H. Wilhelm
BONUS VIDEO
http://wkfr.com/video-of-heather-mcgregor-sneaking-into-a-k-wings-practice/