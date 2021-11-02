16-Year-Old Missing from Marshall Since October 11 Could Be in Parchment

Photo: City of Marshall Police Dept.

Marshall Police are asking for help locating a missing teen who has not been seen since October 11, 2021.

The Marshall Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old, Holly Ankney. Police say Holly may be in the Parchment area and has friends there.

Holly is described as a 16-year-old white female, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with blonde hair, and green eyes. It also appears Holly has a tattoo on her upper left shoulder.

Anyone with information on Holly's whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 269-781-2596 or the Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911.

While it is possible Holly ran away, it does not make locating her any less urgent. Runaway teens are more likely to be the victim of crimes. There are runaways who have been lured away from the safety of their homes by those who have bad intentions, sometimes by strangers online.

41 Children Have Gone Missing in Michigan Since January 1, 2021

Some of these children have been missing since the beginning of the year while others just a week. You can help bring a child home by simply scrolling through these photos and being aware of those around you while out and about.
