16-Year-Old Missing from Marshall Since October 11 Could Be in Parchment

Marshall Police are asking for help locating a missing teen who has not been seen since October 11, 2021.

Get our free mobile app

The Marshall Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old, Holly Ankney. Police say Holly may be in the Parchment area and has friends there.

Holly is described as a 16-year-old white female, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with blonde hair, and green eyes. It also appears Holly has a tattoo on her upper left shoulder.

Anyone with information on Holly's whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 269-781-2596 or the Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911.

Photo: City of Marshall Police Dept.

While it is possible Holly ran away, it does not make locating her any less urgent. Runaway teens are more likely to be the victim of crimes. There are runaways who have been lured away from the safety of their homes by those who have bad intentions, sometimes by strangers online.