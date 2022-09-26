12-Year-Old Girl Missing From South Haven

12-Year-Old Girl Missing From South Haven

Courtesy Photos of Natalie Joy Lenz

Have you seen Natalie?

12-year-old Natalie Joy Lenz has been reported missing to South Haven Police.

She reportedly left her home in South Haven late at night Sept. 24, 2022 or in the early morning hours on Sept. 25.

Courtesy Photo of Natalie Joy Lenz
She has not been home since.

Natalie is described as 5’3” tall, approximately 200 pounds, with blonde/ light brown hair and hazel/gray eyes.

Anyone with information on Natalie's whereabouts is asked to contact the South Haven Police Department at 269-637-5151.

This is a developing story. 

